Teen accused of breaking into outbuilding By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome teen is charged with felony second degree burglary after he was accused of breaking into an outbuilding near Emmanuel Baptist Church on Old Dalton Road, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:On Nov. 21, William Lee Touchstone, 18, entered the vacant building and damaged the back door as well as various wooden window frames.He is additionally charged with felony criminal damage to property. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Report: Inmate had phone in cell 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity announces Rome location Fred Taylor remembered for leadership, vision, generosity Woman sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in child, sex abuse case Multi-agency task force, dubbed Operation Safe Christmas, arrests 6 in child sex sting Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists