A Rome teen is charged with felony second degree burglary after he was accused of breaking into an outbuilding near Emmanuel Baptist Church on Old Dalton Road, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

On Nov. 21, William Lee Touchstone, 18, entered the vacant building and damaged the back door as well as various wooden window frames.

He is additionally charged with felony criminal damage to property.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.