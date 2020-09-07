A Rome teenager was arrested Sunday on a warrant alleging that he was the getaway driver of a vehicle following an armed robbery in Lindale on Saturday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Michael Battaglia, 17, was arrested on Hutcheson Road Sunday by Floyd County Police. A warrant for his arrest claims he was present at the scene of an armed robbery at a location on Crescent Avenue in Lindale Sunday and then drove the getaway vehicle.
Battaglia was charged with felony robbery involving the use of a gun.