A Taylorsville man was held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Thursday after he was arrested on Old Rockmart Road on a felony financial transaction card theft charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rickie Shane Miller, 25, used another person's credit/debit card without their permission. Floyd County police officers later found that he had a warrant out of Bartow County.
Miller gave a false name and date of birth to officers and tried to resist arrest.
He is charged with felony interference with government property, two counts of misdemeanor obstruction and giving false name to law enforcement.