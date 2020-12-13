A Floyd County man faces several felony charges after Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers executed a search warrant at his Herring Road residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Task force personnel seized a rifle, methamphetamine and smoking devices during the Friday night search.
Weyman Darrell Garmany, 56, was arrested and charged with the felonies possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He's also facing a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug related objects.