A Chattooga County man was booked in at the Floyd County Jail on charges stemming from a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers raid of his home on Tower Road in Oct. 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Robert Phillips Jr., 47, of a Trion address, was living at a home at Tower Road Southeast in Oct. 2020 when the search warrant was executed.
During the search, officers confiscated multiple marijuana plants, more than an ounce of processed marijuana, an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales, smoking devices and multiple firearms.
Phillips was picked up form the Chattooga County Jail Sunday and returned to the Floyd County Jail where he is charged with felonies for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearms by a convict felon and possession of firearms during the commission of a felony.
Phillips is a also charged with possession of drug related objects, a misdemeanor.