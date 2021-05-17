Rome Floyd Metro Task Force personnel raided a home on Mulligan Court northeast of Rome and arrested three people on methamphetamine and marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittney Shayanna Renfro, 37, and Julianne Marlene Payne, 34, both of Rome, and Trent Barret Keane, 33, of Cartersville are facing felony charges of meth possession and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Renfro is also charged with both misdemeanor and felony counts of failure to appear in court.