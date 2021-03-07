A Rome woman faces multiple felony drug charges after Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers carried out a search warrant at her home on Wet Oak Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vivian Louise Tucker, 52, was arrested Friday after the officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, clonazepam, alprazolam and gabapentin during the search.
Felony charges include possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Misdemeanor charges against Tucker are possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drugs not in an original container
She also faces three felony probation violations.