Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers carried out a search warrant at one of the motels on Martha Berry Boulevard and recovered a large amount of synthetic marijuana, cash and a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kiara Denise Mills, 25, was arrested at the Fairbridge Inn following the search and faces multiple felony charges.
She is charged with two counts each of possession of synthetic marijuana and intent to distribute it, along with possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony.
Mills also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug related objects, reckless conduct and possession of marijuana.
Prior to Friday's raid, Mills sold synthetic marijuana to a cooperating witness on Aug. 12 and 13. She is additionally charged with two felony counts of selling synthetic marijuana.