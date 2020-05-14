Rome Floyd Metro Task Force agents executed a search warrant at a home in Rome on Wednesday around 10 a.m. and arrested two people after a quantity of methamphetamine, butane hash and marijuana was recovered, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Stephen Miller II, 40, and Tiffany Renee Bannister, 31, were arrested at Miller's Margo Trail residence on Wednesday. Officers recovered a meth pipe with residue in the bowl, a small quantity of marijuana and several packages of butane hash.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Miller is also charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute. possession of Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Bannister faces a felony probation violation and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.