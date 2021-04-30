A Metro Task Force investigation at a residence on Addington Drive early Friday morning resulted in two arrests on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shannon Marie Hampton, 37 and Stanish Tarsha Boykin, 44 were arrested at the residence around 2:30 Friday after agents recovered both marijuana and methamphetamine.
Hampton was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Boykin was charged with felony possession of meth, a felony probation violation and misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.