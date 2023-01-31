Task force arrests teens on felony marijuana charges Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 31, 2023 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force arrested two teens Monday night on Second Avenue and charged them with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:D'Marion Market Grier, 18, and Brandon Charles Griffin, 17, are both charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They had over an ounce of marijuana in their possession.Grier is also charged with possession of a firearm, a 9mm rifle, during the commission of a felony. Both were being held without Tuesday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome Rep. Greene introduces legislation to have Rome federal courthouse named after Judge Harold L. Murphy Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories ‘Stay’ hitmaker The Kid LAROI to perform in Syracuse with Jeremy Zucker 51 min ago Sea-Tac Airport cancellations, delays as Texas storm impacts air travel 50 min ago Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique 51 min ago WA settles sexual harassment case at Monroe prison for $600,000 50 min ago EDITORIAL: Winning in the Wild West of social media 51 min ago A Newcastle couple preserves family recipes through a customized cookbook 51 min ago Pilot ‘recklessly’ flew at boats in reservoir before crashing, Colorado sheriff says 52 min ago PPL says customers ‘deserve better’, waives late fees, shutoffs following bill complaints 55 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Latest Region Stories ‘Stay’ hitmaker The Kid LAROI to perform in Syracuse with Jeremy Zucker 51 min ago Sea-Tac Airport cancellations, delays as Texas storm impacts air travel 50 min ago Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique 51 min ago WA settles sexual harassment case at Monroe prison for $600,000 50 min ago EDITORIAL: Winning in the Wild West of social media 51 min ago A Newcastle couple preserves family recipes through a customized cookbook 51 min ago Pilot ‘recklessly’ flew at boats in reservoir before crashing, Colorado sheriff says 52 min ago PPL says customers ‘deserve better’, waives late fees, shutoffs following bill complaints 55 min ago