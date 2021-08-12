Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force agents found 10 pounds of suspected marijuana as well as other illegal cannabis-based items during the raid of a Dwyatt Street home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Two Schedule II pills were also found in the freezer of the residence.
Sharalee Rose Hull, 17, of Caliente, California; Robert Wayne Hull, 35, of Riverdale; and Mark Everett Soiu, 31, are all charged with two counts of Schedule I controlled substance possession, marijuana trafficking, two counts of intent to distribute and possession of Schedule II controlled substances.
Police found the marijuana alongside numerous pre-packaged bags of suspected marijuana and a vacuum sealed bag with suspected THC oil in the home.
All three were held without bond Thursday morning.