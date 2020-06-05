An East Rome woman faces several felony drug charges after Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers carried out a search at her home on Maple Avenue Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Natalie Rebecca Mobbs, 33 , is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, believed to be heroin, along with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
The search turned up the suspected heroin along with what officers called a "large" smoking device with methamphetamine in it.