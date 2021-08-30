A Cave Spring man was arrested at the intersection of Rome Road and River Street in Cave Spring around 1 a.m. Saturday on a felony Schedule IV controlled substance possession charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cave Spring police pulled over Jonathan Durell Scott, 40, for a tail light violation. They then found Schedule IV controlled substance pills in his center console.
He is also charged with misdemeanor no tag light and drugs not in original container. Scott was held without bond Monday due to a parole violation.