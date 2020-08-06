Floyd County Police have charged a Kingston woman with failure to yield that resulted in a serious wreck at the intersection of Nichols Road and U.S. 411 East Thursday morning.
According to Officer Chad Matthews with the Floyd County Police, Lisa Stansell, 49, was driving a Nissan Rogue and was attempting to pull out from Nichols Road to make a left turn toward Rome.
She apparently did not see a large box truck driven by Mahamoudou Haidara of Cartersville which was headed toward Cartersville.
She pulled and out and the best I can tell is that she got into the back tire area of the box truck and the truck rolled up over the hood and flipped over onto the shoulder of the highway," Matthews said.
The collision completely demolished the front end of Stansell's vehicle.
The wreck tied up east bound traffic for close to an hour as emergency medical personnel attended to both drivers on the scene.
Both drivers were taken to the Floyd Medical Center and treated for undisclosed injuries then released.