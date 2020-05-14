Rome police are following up on the theft of diamond earrings from a Broad Street jewelry store that was captured on security video.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The manager at Greene's Jewelers called authorities after discovering the $4,200 diamond earrings missing and went back to review security videos to determine when the theft occurred.
The incident, which happened on May 5 between 11:30 and 11:40 a.m. was clearly depicted on the video but the suspect was wearing a surgical mask over his face that effectively concealed his identity.
The investigation has been turned over to the detective division.