A woman who crossed several lanes of traffic on Shorter Avenue and slammed into a brick wall on Sunday afternoon faces multiple charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Courtney Diane Franks, 39, was arrested Sunday near the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Shorter Circle following the wreck around 4:45 p.m. A quantity of synthetic marijuana was found in the center console of the vehicle.
Franks is charged with felony possession of a synthetic cannabinoid substance and misdemeanor hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs, an improper lane change and failure to report an wreck with injury