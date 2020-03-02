A former Summerville Police Department employee was indicted on charges she diverted funds from the Santa in Uniform Charity for personal use.
The Summerville News reported the GBI has been investigating the case since 2017 when Summerville Police Chief Stan Moseley announced it appeared there had been missing funds.
Stacy Fountain, who had been with the police department for over a decade, resigned, and now faces charges.
Moseley said they revamped the policies in the program after they discovered the thefts as well as set up the program as a nonprofit organization. The police chief also thanked the GBI and the Floyd County district attorney’s office for assisting in the case.