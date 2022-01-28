Summerville man charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Summerville man is being held for the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office after Rome police arrested him at a Clearvue Circle house on a warrant.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Mack Arthur Ray, 50, also had a Schedule I controlled substance in his possession during the arrest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list Groundbreaking set for $20 million South Meadows project in South Rome Police make 6 arrests on meth charges over the weekend How a powerful company convinced Georgia to let It bury toxic waste in groundwater Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists