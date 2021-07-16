A Summerville man was arrested at a gas station on Maple Road in Lindale Thursday night after Floyd County police found he had an arrest warrant for Walker County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
During a search, FCPD officers found a large quantity meth and packaging material, as well as a digital scale.
Micah Bradley Proctor, 23, is charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute and misdemeanor drug related objects possession.
He was held for the Walker County Sheriff's Office Friday morning.