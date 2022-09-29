Summerville man accused of stalking woman, child David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Sep 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 46-year old Summerville man was booked into the Floyd County Jail Wednesday on felony warrants charging him with aggravated stalking.According to the warrants:Michael Joseph Williams was seen by the victims on the campus of Model High School on September 24.There is a temporary protective order and a conditional bond in place that forbids Williams from having contact with the victims.He was on campus for about an hour and there was no reason he should have been there, due to it being a weekend and after-hours.Williams remains behind bars without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Kemp declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian Around Town: Meet the school board candidates -- minus two, elections chief finalist to start third job in a year Community for developmentally disabled adults at Berry; Floyd County Commission to vote Tuesday at noon Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories EMTs brave Hurricane Ian, head to Florida to help; Downriver family feels storm's impact 33 min ago Condonación de la deuda estudiantil en EEUU tendrá impacto positivo en Latinoamérica 33 min ago Así puede ayudar a los afectados por el huracán Ian en la Florida 33 min ago Biden: 'Este puede ser el huracán más letal' de Florida. Cifra de muertos sería sustancial 33 min ago Traveling HQ coming to Norwalk Saturday 33 min ago Escuelas de Miami-Dade, Broward y Monroe reabrirán el viernes 33 min ago Submit your thank you letters to honor, recognize first responders 33 min ago Milan-Berlin Library District calendar 33 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Motocross accident claims life of mayor of White Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Around Town: Get (wood) fired up for pizza restaurant, 'Undercover' boss at the Rome Braves, Politics: 'Won and done': travels with Wendy. Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Latest Region Stories EMTs brave Hurricane Ian, head to Florida to help; Downriver family feels storm's impact 33 min ago Condonación de la deuda estudiantil en EEUU tendrá impacto positivo en Latinoamérica 33 min ago Así puede ayudar a los afectados por el huracán Ian en la Florida 33 min ago Biden: 'Este puede ser el huracán más letal' de Florida. Cifra de muertos sería sustancial 33 min ago Traveling HQ coming to Norwalk Saturday 33 min ago Escuelas de Miami-Dade, Broward y Monroe reabrirán el viernes 33 min ago Submit your thank you letters to honor, recognize first responders 33 min ago Milan-Berlin Library District calendar 33 min ago