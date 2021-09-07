A 22-year-old Summerville man was arrested Monday and charged with threatening to kill the Emergency Department staff at Redmond Regional Medical Center, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Isaiah Sewell is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and interference with government property as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Sewell is accused of "yelling profane language" at the medical staff and "threatening to kill everyone." He remained in jail on Tuesday on $9,200 bond.