A 30-year-old Summerville man arrested Monday on criminal trespass charges picked up additional felony charges after a fight with jail deputies, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Walter Busbin III hit a deputy in the face and kicked another Tuesday morning.
Busbin is charged with felony two counts of obstruction of an officer and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, as well as two counts of misdemeanor simple battery on a police officer.
He was originally arrested at Redmond Regional Medical Center on Monday and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.