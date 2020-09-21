A 65-year-old Sugar Valley man was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office last Friday on child molestation and other charges following an investigation by authorities.
According to jail records, William Bruce Bowman, 65, of 310 Pocket Road, is charged with aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, cruelty to children in the first degree and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
GCSO detectives were contacted by the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services on Friday, Sept. 11, in reference to an existing molestation case that occurred in Calhoun. Detectives contacted the victim's mother to conduct a forensic interview, and Bowman was arrested one week later.