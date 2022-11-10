Student cited for having marijuana at Rome High David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A student at Rome High School was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana Tuesday afternoon.According to a Rome Police Department report:School administrators responded to a report regarding the strong smell of marijuana coming from behind the performing arts center.They located two juveniles, one of which, was found with .57 grams of marijuana, located inside a white medicine bottle in his backpack.In addition to a citation and a court date, the juvenile is also facing disciplinary action from the school and was sent home for the day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Why don’t you go to church? CoosaCon returns: Over 1,000 comics and pop culture fans trek to Rome for the 2nd annual convention This weekend: Chili Fest, CoosaCon, Underground Tours and the Summerville Renaissance Fair Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Culver's office to move Nov. 14 57 min ago Planning commission looking to fill vacancies 57 min ago Today's Headlines: Why did a national PAC spend $20k on the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race? 58 min ago Longtime Jefferson Elementary teacher Janet Ewing lauded for her influence 58 min ago Black Dragon Games teaches how to play Dungeons and Dragons 59 min ago New health clinic model is signing up members in Rochester 59 min ago Sophomore center Nofoafia Tulafono not taking anything for granted 58 min ago Tale of the Tape: Wyoming at Colorado State 58 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Latest Region Stories Culver's office to move Nov. 14 57 min ago Planning commission looking to fill vacancies 57 min ago Today's Headlines: Why did a national PAC spend $20k on the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race? 58 min ago Longtime Jefferson Elementary teacher Janet Ewing lauded for her influence 58 min ago Black Dragon Games teaches how to play Dungeons and Dragons 59 min ago New health clinic model is signing up members in Rochester 59 min ago Sophomore center Nofoafia Tulafono not taking anything for granted 58 min ago Tale of the Tape: Wyoming at Colorado State 58 min ago