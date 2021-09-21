Rome police are looking into a theft that occurred at Safe Storage on Dean Avenue sometime over the weekend, where someone stole $300 worth of items out of a person's unit.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The renter said the last time he went to the unit was in April or May of this year. He then went to the unit Monday and found that a generator, a welder, various car parts, a weight set, a pressure washer and multiple dolls were missing.
A Safe Storage employee said there were no cameras in the area the burglary took place.