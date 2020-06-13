A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday after police say they found multiple illegal substances and a stolen gun in his vehicle following a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyree Juwan Small, 44, failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Walter Street and John Davenport Drive on Friday night.
Small was found with multiple packages of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine during the traffic stop that followed, as well as a stolen gun. Small is a convicted felon.
Small is charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute along with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and a stop sign violation.