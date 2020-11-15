A motorist seen driving without headlights on Dean Avenue was jailed after he reportedly refused to stop for police and led them on a chase in his car and then on foot.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Frank Anderson III, 42, was arrested by Rome police Saturday morning for a headlight violation and subsequently attempting to flee police.
When Anderson finally stopped on Chateau Drive, he got out and fled on foot. When he was caught, officers found a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue on him.
Anderson is charged with felony possession of meth along with the misdemeanors possession of drug related objects, attempting to elude police, the headlight violation, obstruction nd a probation violation.