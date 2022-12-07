Lock and Dam suspect vehicle

Floyd County police released this image of a white car driven by a female witness to the Sunday shootings at Lock & Dam Campground. Anyone with information is asked to call Jeff Jones at 706-252-4243.

 FCPD
