Floyd County Police continue to investigate a shooting incident in the early morning hours of July 4 at Lock and Dam Park.
The three people were shot. Dustin Dunlap, 28, Zander Haslett, 23 and David Cole, 31 all survived. Cole was the only one transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to previous information from police:
Bystanders said the shooter and his companion were speeding through the Lock & Dam Campground Sunday night, nearly striking children who were playing at their campsite. Due to the narrow road that passes through the campsites, the parents of the children were very upset and confronted the suspect about his aggressive driving.
At some point during the confrontation with the parents, the shooter pulled a gun from his vehicle and fired several shots. Witnesses report that the woman was pleading for the suspect to stop and not shoot.
The shooter is described as a middle-aged, slender Black male driving a gray car. The incident occurred in the area near the boat ramp.
The county-owned recreation facility is located in southern Floyd County, where it offers camping, boating, and outdoor recreation. Police have followed some leads in the case but so far none of them have resulted in a breakthrough.
Anyone with information about the domestic altercation or the shooting is encouraged to call Jeff Jones at 706-252-4243.