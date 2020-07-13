A Plainville man has been returned to Floyd County to face local drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew T. Jones, 38, of Plainville was returned to Rome Friday from the Bullock County Correctional Institute to face felony charges for sale or possession of dangerous drugs, three counts of sale or possession of dangerous drugs within 1000 feet of a school, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.