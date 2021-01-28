Stanfield named FCPD 2020 Officer of the Year

Craig Stanfield was recognized as Floyd County Police Department's 2020 Officer of the Year for his work in arresting a violent suspect and helping save the life of a shooting victim. The four-year veteran received the recognition from Chief Mark Wallace for his work answering a call within the city limits last spring.
The incident occurred on April 18, 2020 at 117 Leafmore Rd. PFC Stanfield was the only police officer on scene for a long period before others arrived. He responded as a patrol officer to an all-call by 911 of a male subject being shot by his stepson. Upon his arrival, PFC Stanfield identified a shooter and detained him in his patrol vehicle.
PFC Stanfield provided medical aid to the victim who was shot multiple times in his lower extremities. The officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s right leg and was able to stop the bleeding. The officer later applied a second tourniquet to the victim’s left leg.
Chief Wallace said that PFC Stanfield remained calm during the incident and was able to not only provide lifesaving measures but also apprehend the shooter. “Stanfield handled himself in a professional manner during the incident and kept a level head during a chaotic event.”
EMS Supervisor Mike Etheridge, of Floyd Medical Center, advised that the tourniquet was applied properly to the victim’s leg and stopped the bleeding, saving the victim and helping him survive the incident. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had to be rushed to Emory Hospital for surgery on the gunshots wounds.
Officer of the year recognition normally occurs during Christmas and end of year celebration, but due to COVID-19 precautions the police department was delayed in our ceremony.