A Stockbridge man who was caught doing over 70 miles per hour Sunday evening on the Rome Bypass faces felony charges after deputies found drugs on him inside the Floyd County Jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaquivus Lavar Maxer, 23, of Stockbridge was stopped by Floyd County Police on US 411 East for speeding on Georgia Loop 1.
During the brief chase, the officer reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from Maxer's vehicle.
Two joints of marijuana were found in the vehicle and once Maxer was taken to jail, deputies found four pills of suspected hydrocodone inside his boots
Maxer faces felony charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and having drugs across the guard line of the jail.
He is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana