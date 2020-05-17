A Georgia State Patrol officer who clocked a motorist speeding in Rome netted a significant amount of marijuana in the traffic stop, according to Floyd County Jail reports.
According to records:
Jonathan Alberto Hernandez-Gonzalez, 18, was stopped by a Georgia State Patrol officer at the intersection of Glen Milner Boulevard and Second Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday night for speeding and determined to have been driving under the influence.
During an inventory of the vehicle, two bags of marijuana weighing well over an ounce were recovered along with a digital scale.
Hernandez-Gonzalez is charged with felony possession of marijuana, and the misdemeanors possession of drug related objects, speeding and driving under the influence of drugs.