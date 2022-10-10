South Rome woman charged with felony damage to property Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Oct 10, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A South Rome woman was charged with felony damage to property after an incident on Castleberry Street early Saturday evening.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Crystal Belle Porter, 27, kicked in the front door and threw a rock at the side window, breaking the glass of a home. She was being held on $3,500 bail as of Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Silver Creek man sentenced to life term for 2021 armed robbery Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Weekend roundup: Portage cross country results, GH tennis confirms state finals appearance 1 hr ago Happy World Indigenous Peoples' Day to everyone! Sunny, with a high near 64 1 hr ago Fight, loud popping noise cause La Follette homecoming dance to end early 1 hr ago Slow-pitch softball teams enter final week of WPISL regular season 1 hr ago These 23 restaurants around Bradenton, Palmetto, Ellenton aced health inspections 1 hr ago 5 city council candidates debate Bradenton's future before election. Here's what they said 1 hr ago Vehicle catches fire on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, causing traffic delays 1 hr ago Laos, China partner to ensure safety of hydropower dams 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Celebration of life set for Steve Miller, veteran Realtor who volunteered on elections board, planning commission Latest Region Stories Weekend roundup: Portage cross country results, GH tennis confirms state finals appearance 1 hr ago Happy World Indigenous Peoples' Day to everyone! Sunny, with a high near 64 1 hr ago Fight, loud popping noise cause La Follette homecoming dance to end early 1 hr ago Slow-pitch softball teams enter final week of WPISL regular season 1 hr ago These 23 restaurants around Bradenton, Palmetto, Ellenton aced health inspections 1 hr ago 5 city council candidates debate Bradenton's future before election. Here's what they said 1 hr ago Vehicle catches fire on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, causing traffic delays 1 hr ago Laos, China partner to ensure safety of hydropower dams 1 hr ago