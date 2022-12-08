South Rome woman charged with felony burglary Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Dec 8, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A South Rome woman is charged with felony burglary after an incident on Blacks Bluff Road on Sept. 6.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Crystal Marie Ramsey, 37, is charged with felony burglary after she entered a camper on Blacks Bluff Road and stole "a box of Christmas lights and a wedding dress." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting Rome man charged with illegally exposing victim to HIV 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Two now charged following weekend gunfight in Shannon Man who killed Polk County detective Kristen Hearne kills himself in prison Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Do Trump’s still loyal followers really think it’s ok to suspend the Constitution? 43 min ago Charlotte’s economic mobility was the nation’s worst. A new tool measures progress. 44 min ago Speeding a factor in fatal crash at I-580, I-680 freeway connector 40 min ago WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer 45 min ago Dockstader: No further investigation of Bouchard for misconduct 48 min ago WAPA throwing Christmas party amid ongoing financial crisis 49 min ago For the Broncos, a season that began with such promise has been an offensive disaster 46 min ago ‘A Waldo kind of guy’: Longtime Kansas City bike shop has closed after owner’s death 51 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now UPDATED: Police not pursuing charges in weekend shooting at this time Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting Man found dead in Resaca, Adairsville woman charged with murder Latest Region Stories Do Trump’s still loyal followers really think it’s ok to suspend the Constitution? 43 min ago Charlotte’s economic mobility was the nation’s worst. A new tool measures progress. 44 min ago Speeding a factor in fatal crash at I-580, I-680 freeway connector 40 min ago WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer 45 min ago Dockstader: No further investigation of Bouchard for misconduct 48 min ago WAPA throwing Christmas party amid ongoing financial crisis 49 min ago For the Broncos, a season that began with such promise has been an offensive disaster 46 min ago ‘A Waldo kind of guy’: Longtime Kansas City bike shop has closed after owner’s death 51 min ago