South Rome man charged with trafficking

A South Rome man was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop and charged with trafficking in cocaine after he was found with over 28 grams of crack cocaine, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Derrick Larenzo Richardson, 43, is also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent and possession of drug-related objects. He is being held without bond.