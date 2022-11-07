South Rome man charged with possession of meth Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Nov 7, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A South Rome man was charged with possession of meth Sunday morning after an incident on Dean Avenue.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Douglas Carlton Cook Jr, 66, is charged with possession of meth. He is being held without bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Why don’t you go to church? Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Northwest Georgia families still hoping to find missing loved ones Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Annual Rivers Alive Clean-up a success 44 min ago Clerk of superior court encourages veterans to register 1 hr ago 49ers midseason review: Will Christian McCaffrey end the inconsistency? 1 hr ago Vernon Downs Results for November 5, 2022 1 hr ago Real Central New Jersey takes step toward bringing professional soccer to Greater Trenton area 1 hr ago Rider Basketball Gameday: Broncs open season with trip to Providence 1 hr ago Buttenschon faces Republican challenger Zielinski for 119th Assembly seat 1 hr ago A reason to cheer: Dusty Baker is a World Series-winning manager 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Around Town: Latest Chick-fil-A investment in Northwest Georgia under way, bruising final week of campaigning begins Latest Region Stories Annual Rivers Alive Clean-up a success 44 min ago Clerk of superior court encourages veterans to register 1 hr ago 49ers midseason review: Will Christian McCaffrey end the inconsistency? 1 hr ago Vernon Downs Results for November 5, 2022 1 hr ago Real Central New Jersey takes step toward bringing professional soccer to Greater Trenton area 1 hr ago Rider Basketball Gameday: Broncs open season with trip to Providence 1 hr ago Buttenschon faces Republican challenger Zielinski for 119th Assembly seat 1 hr ago A reason to cheer: Dusty Baker is a World Series-winning manager 1 hr ago