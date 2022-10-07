South Rome man charged with aggravated assault Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Oct 7, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A South Rome man was charged with aggravated assault for "intentionally backing his red 1998 Buick Century into the victim, striking the right knee and causing him to limp," reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Devonier Marques Bowers, 31, is charged with aggravated assault for the incident which occurred on Shorter Avenue on Sept. 27. He is being held on $11,200 bail as of Friday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Rome City Schools BoE names Christian A. Barnes principal of Rome Middle School Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street 16 min ago Georgia high-school graduation rate up in 2022 — again 32 min ago Driver crashes into house on 37th Street 39 min ago Paratransit drivers want better pay as they serve older and disabled people 39 min ago Olympic National Park bans fishing because of low water in rivers 39 min ago Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say 41 min ago See photos, video from scene of officer involved shooting at Family Dollar in Gulfport 42 min ago Mariners set wild-card roster with 12 pitchers, 14 position players 42 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Latest Region Stories Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street 16 min ago Georgia high-school graduation rate up in 2022 — again 32 min ago Driver crashes into house on 37th Street 39 min ago Paratransit drivers want better pay as they serve older and disabled people 39 min ago Olympic National Park bans fishing because of low water in rivers 39 min ago Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say 41 min ago See photos, video from scene of officer involved shooting at Family Dollar in Gulfport 42 min ago Mariners set wild-card roster with 12 pitchers, 14 position players 42 min ago