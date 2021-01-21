A 42-year-old Floyd County man, arrested on Turner McCall Boulevard near its intersection with Riverside Parkway on Wednesday, faces a felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
During his arrest, Cody Jackson Lamkin had what police described as a "corner bag of suspected Oxycodone." In addition to the drug charge, Lamkin also faces misdemeanor charges of drugs not in original container, operation of a vehicle without a validation decal on license plate and probation violation.