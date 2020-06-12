Floyd County deputies traveled to southeast Tennessee Thursday to take a woman into custody after she allegedly made threats against a local woman and her family.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Megan Ann Mallory, 28, of Dunlap, Tennessee, was brought to Rome from the Sequatchee County Jail in Tennessee where she had been arrested after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with video threats in April of this year.
Mallory allegedly held a knife in her hands during a video making threats against the life of a local person and the victim's family.
She is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.