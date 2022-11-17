Smash and grab burglary reported on Hwy. 411 David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 17, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rome police are investigating a convenience store burglary that occurred during the early morning hours on Wednesday.According to the Rome Police Department report:Someone busted out a window at the Shell gas station at 145 Hwy. 411 and then entered the store. Lottery tickets, Black and Mild cigars and cash was stolen.Security camera footage showed two men entering the store just before 1:30 a.m. The men can be seen taking several items and stuffing them in what appeared to be a white pillow case. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Judge sentences man to two life terms in prison without parole in rape case Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Shot fired in LCHS parking lot, woman charged 55 min ago Stolen firearm found in CCA student's book bag 55 min ago Juvenile faces charges after Moore Co. school threats 55 min ago 'Bad Axe' documentary opens at Bad Axe Theatre on Friday 56 min ago Two Jackets move on to next level 56 min ago An 11 year old's dream turns into reality in Sebewaing 56 min ago Man charged with holding two women hostage in Tuscola County 56 min ago Cass City to implement new rental inspection ordinance 56 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Around Town: 'Help wanted' at Jim 'N Nicks -- before building begins? Scooter's opens later this week. Ballot box bypass in Warnock/Walker race. Latest Region Stories Shot fired in LCHS parking lot, woman charged 55 min ago Stolen firearm found in CCA student's book bag 55 min ago Juvenile faces charges after Moore Co. school threats 55 min ago 'Bad Axe' documentary opens at Bad Axe Theatre on Friday 56 min ago Two Jackets move on to next level 56 min ago An 11 year old's dream turns into reality in Sebewaing 56 min ago Man charged with holding two women hostage in Tuscola County 56 min ago Cass City to implement new rental inspection ordinance 56 min ago