The Rome Police Department will partner with agencies across Georgia as part of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety's Operation Southern Shield program.
This is a partnership between surrounding counties in order to reduce traffic violations causing wrecks and injuries. In order to do that there will be an increased presence of police at high crash corridors and officers will be citing drivers who are speeding, unrestrained or distracted.
"All too often, innocent citizens suffer tragic consequences, such as the loss of loved ones due to the careless disregard of human life by others," a Rome Police Department media release stated. "The Rome Police Department and surrounding agencies are committed to creating safe roadways for all travelers."
The goal of the campaign is relatively simple: to decrease incidents of death and injury on Georgia's roadways.
"We will do our part, however; it takes community support to make a difference," the RPD release stated. "You can help support the program by making responsible decisions about careless driving behavior. You can speak out to friends and family who may be making the wrong decision, and you can notify law enforcement if you spot a dangerous driver on the roadways."
In Georgia, alcohol and drug related crashes result in the deaths of nearly 500 people every year.
In addition, the estimated loss averages $73,000 per injured survivor and $2.9 million per fatality.
"If the community works together to spread the word and change behavior, we can all help stop the rising total of unnecessary crashes, injuries, and deaths on our roadways," the release stated. "Let's all work together to have a safe travel period for everyone in Rome and Floyd County."