A John Deere skid steer was involved in a wreck with a 2000 Ford Ranger Wednesday evening, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
The driver of the skid steer was sweeping the mud off the road and creating a lot of dust when the truck struck the vehicle in the rear.
The truck driver stated that he couldn't see clearly when driving through the cloud of dust and stated there wasn't a flagger present to direct traffic or any road signs saying there was road work.
He was then transported to Floyd Medical Center after he complained of ankle pain and two knots were beginning to form on the front and back of his head.
The skid steer driver was listed at fault, but no citations were given.