In an ongoing investigation, a 49-year-old man was charged Tuesday with four counts of felony false statements or writings and four counts of felony insurance fraud.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Andre Antoine Zanders provided insurance and made false applications for 24-year-old Quran Shaheed McCain, who was arrested on Nov. 15 for intentionally causing wrecks to gain insurance money.

While McCain caused numerous wrecks over a four year period, Zanders' charges involve only four dates between Dec. 22, 2020, and March 30.

Zanders is now the sixth individual arrested in connection to the string of intentional crashes. He was being held Wednesday with a bond set at $10,000.

