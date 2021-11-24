Sixth person charged in insurance fraud scheme Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In an ongoing investigation, a 49-year-old man was charged Tuesday with four counts of felony false statements or writings and four counts of felony insurance fraud.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Andre Antoine Zanders provided insurance and made false applications for 24-year-old Quran Shaheed McCain, who was arrested on Nov. 15 for intentionally causing wrecks to gain insurance money.While McCain caused numerous wrecks over a four year period, Zanders' charges involve only four dates between Dec. 22, 2020, and March 30.Zanders is now the sixth individual arrested in connection to the string of intentional crashes. He was being held Wednesday with a bond set at $10,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Film crew shooting part of Halloween movie in Lindale starring Christopher Lloyd Man pleads guilty to white supremacist group plot to kill Bartow County couple 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists