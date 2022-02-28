Six people were arrest around Rome and Floyd County over the weekend on numerous drug charges, including cocaine possession and meth possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Silver Creek women Sheryl Elaine Kines, 54, and Kelly Jay Burns, 41, were arrested at the intersection of Maple Street and North Third Street after Floyd County police found a glass pipe with meth residue and less than an ounce of marijuana.
The two are charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related object possession. Kines was released on bond over the weekend, while Burns was still held without bond Monday.
On Saturday evening, 26-year-old Daniel Renegade Laney was arrested on Alabama Highway after police found meth in his possession. He is charged with felony meth possession and held on a $5,700 bond Monday.
Nicole Lee Hall, 38, was arrested at the Circle K on North Broad Street after she attempted to steal chocolate milk and police found meth and cocaine in her possession. She is charged with felony cocaine possession, meth possession and misdemeanor shoplifting. Hall was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.
Sunday night, Eugene Lamar Poole Jr., 52, was arrested at the Kingston Highway Dollar General on a probation violation. While being booked into the Floyd County Jail, officers found meth in his pants pocket. He is charged with felony meth possession, crossing guardlines with drugs and probation violation. He was held without bond Monday.