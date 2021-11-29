Six injured in hit-and-run wreck on Shorter Avenue By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least six people were injured in a hit-and-run wreck that took place Thursday evening after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle.According to Rome Police Department traffic reports:A 2019 Dodge Journey was travelling east on Shorter Avenue Thursday evening when a 2009 Toyota Camry failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded onto Shorter, causing the Dodge to hit it.The front end of the Dodge was severely damaged and caught fire.The driver of the Toyota fled the scene, leaving the car behind.Both fire and EMS were called to the scene and all of the passengers were transported to Floyd Medical Center, including a 10-year-old, 13-year-old and 5-year-old. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested COVID in Cancun: Trapped in paradise Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists