At least six people were injured in a hit-and-run wreck that took place Thursday evening after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

According to Rome Police Department traffic reports:

A 2019 Dodge Journey was travelling east on Shorter Avenue Thursday evening when a 2009 Toyota Camry failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded onto Shorter, causing the Dodge to hit it.

The front end of the Dodge was severely damaged and caught fire.

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

Both fire and EMS were called to the scene and all of the passengers were transported to Floyd Medical Center, including a 10-year-old, 13-year-old and 5-year-old.

