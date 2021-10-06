Six people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of South Broad and East Main streets that police say was caused by a driver running a red light.
According to Rome Police Department traffic reports:
A Cedartown man in a Dodge Ram truck was travelling south on South Broad Street around 1:52 p.m. Tuesday when he ran a red light and ended up striking a 2007 Chrysler Cruiser turning left onto South Broad.
The impact sent the truck into a 2015 Nissan Rogue at the intersection and the Rogue hit a Chevrolet Equinox.
All six people in the vehicles either complained of injuries or had visible injuries and were taken to Floyd Medical Center. The driver of the truck was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device