A Silver Creek woman is accused of drug possession after officer found her with cocaine Thursday night, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Officers conducted a search warrant on the house of Jennifer Clay Thorneberry, 60, and where they found a glass smoking device with residue.

Thorneberry is charged with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object. She was also held on a $5,700 bail Thursday.

