Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers found THC vape cartridges and meth during a search warrant at a Silver Creek woman's home on Crossbridge Drive, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shanonda Letitia May, 29, of Silver Creek, also had scales and a large amount of marijuana at the residence. Officers also found a pistol at the home.
May is charged with two counts of Schedule I controlled substance possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and meth possession. She was released on bond Saturday.