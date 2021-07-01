A Silver Creek woman is charged with second degree felony cruelty to children after she reportedly scraped a knife across a car door where a four-year-old child was sitting inside, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jasmine Taylor Biles, 25, is also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and criminal trespass when she put the person in fear of violent injury when she took out the knife.
Biles was arrested at her residence on Woodruff Road Wednesday and was held on a $5,700 bond Thursday morning.